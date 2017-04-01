Fast, accurate verbatim
transcripts for political events
in Washington that affect you.
Targeted content delivered
within hours of the event
through our Transcript Database
or individually through our online store.
transcripts for political events
in Washington that affect you.
Targeted content delivered
within hours of the event
through our Transcript Database
or individually through our online store.
On Demand Transcription
Maximizes your event by providing a searchable transcript and the ability to link it to your video.
Issue and PR Monitoring
Gives you the tools to measure and assess the effectiveness of your media message or track ongoing issues in the public debate.
On Demand Translation
Accurately translates the nuances of your documents into over 60 languages.
Wednesday 01.04.17